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Filmography
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Date of Birth
30 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
On+Ona
(2022)
6.2
Bandy
(2010)
5.8
Selfie
(2018)
Filmography
8.4
On+Ona
On+Ona
Romantic, Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Ponayekhali
Ponayekhali
Comedy, Adventure
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Selfie
Selfie
Drama, Thriller
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Bandy
Crime
2010, Russia
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