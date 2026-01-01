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Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Mikhail Mukhtasipov Mikhail Mukhtasipov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Mukhtasipov

Mikhail Mukhtasipov

Mikhail Mukhtasipov

Date of Birth
30 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

On+Ona 8.4
On+Ona (2022)
Bandy 6.2
Bandy (2010)
Selfie 5.8
Selfie (2018)

Filmography

On+Ona 8.4
On+Ona On+Ona
Romantic, Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Ponayekhali 4.8
Ponayekhali Ponayekhali
Comedy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Selfie 5.8
Selfie Selfie
Drama, Thriller 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Bandy 6.2
Bandy
Crime 2010, Russia
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