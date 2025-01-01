Menu
Aisulu Azimbayeva
Date of Birth
9 January 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.5
Biznesmeny
(2018)
5.6
Alone
(2017)
0.0
Я здесь
(2019)
Filmography
Hirurg
Hirurg
Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
Я здесь
Я здесь
Detective, Thriller
2019, Kazakhstan
6.5
Biznesmeny
Biznesmeny
Drama, Crime
2018, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
5.6
Alone
Ona / Alone
Drama, Thriller
2017, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
100 Minutes About Love
100 minut o lyubvi
Drama
2017, Kazakhstan
