Aisulu Azimbayeva

Date of Birth
9 January 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Biznesmeny 6.5
Biznesmeny (2018)
Alone 5.6
Alone (2017)
Я здесь 0.0
Я здесь (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hirurg
Hirurg Hirurg
Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Я здесь
Я здесь Я здесь
Detective, Thriller 2019, Kazakhstan
Biznesmeny 6.5
Biznesmeny Biznesmeny
Drama, Crime 2018, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Alone 5.6
Alone Ona / Alone
Drama, Thriller 2017, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
100 Minutes About Love
100 Minutes About Love 100 minut o lyubvi
Drama 2017, Kazakhstan
