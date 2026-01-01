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Emmanuel Hamon
Emmanuel Hamon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmanuel Hamon
Emmanuel Hamon
Emmanuel Hamon
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Last Breath
(2024)
6.5
L'utopie des images
(2017)
Filmography
6.6
Last Breath
Le dernier souffle
Drama
2024, France
6.5
L'utopie des images
L'utopie des images
Documentary
2017, France
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