Marja-Leena Junker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
14 August 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.9
Barrage
(2017)
5.9
Barrage
Barrage
Drama
2017, Luxembourg / Belgium / France
Watch trailer
