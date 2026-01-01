Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marja-Leena Junker
Marja-Leena Junker Marja-Leena Junker
Kinoafisha Persons Marja-Leena Junker

Marja-Leena Junker

Marja-Leena Junker

Date of Birth
14 August 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Barrage 5.9
Barrage (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Barrage 5.9
Barrage Barrage
Drama 2017, Luxembourg / Belgium / France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more