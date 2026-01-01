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Laura Schroeder
Laura Schroeder Laura Schroeder
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Schroeder

Laura Schroeder

Laura Schroeder

Date of Birth
7 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Barrage 5.9
Barrage (2017)

Filmography

Barrage 5.9
Barrage Barrage
Drama 2017, Luxembourg / Belgium / France
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