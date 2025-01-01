Menu
Aleksandra Verhoshanskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Verhoshanskaya

Date of Birth
16 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Ya schastliv 4.7
Ya schastliv (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actress 1
Drama 2018, Russia
