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Lino Papa
Lino Papa
Kinoafisha
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Lino Papa
Lino Papa
Lino Papa
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
Mon garçon
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2017
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.6
Mon garçon
Mon garçon / My Son
Drama
2017, France
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