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About
Filmography
Lee Won-geun
Lee Won-geun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Won-geun
Lee Won-geun
Lee Won-geun
Date of Birth
27 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Net
(2016)
7.2
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
(2015)
7.1
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang
(2017)
Filmography
5.7
A Superior Day
Drama, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
7.1
One the Woman
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.1
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang
Drama, Comedy, Mystery,
2017, South Korea
7.1
Jugglers
Drama, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
7.3
The Net
Geumool
Drama
2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.1
Sassy, Go Go
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2015, South Korea
7.2
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2015, South Korea
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