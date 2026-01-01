Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lee Won-geun
Lee Won-geun Lee Won-geun
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Won-geun

Lee Won-geun

Lee Won-geun

Date of Birth
27 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Net 7.3
The Net (2016)
Hyde, Jekyll, Me 7.2
Hyde, Jekyll, Me (2015)
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang 7.1
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang (2017)

Filmography

A Superior Day 5.7
A Superior Day
Drama, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
One the Woman 7.1
One the Woman
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang 7.1
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang
Drama, Comedy, Mystery, 2017, South Korea
Jugglers 7.1
Jugglers
Drama, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
The Net 7.3
The Net Geumool
Drama 2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
Sassy, Go Go 7.1
Sassy, Go Go
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2015, South Korea
Hyde, Jekyll, Me 7.2
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2015, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more