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Filmography
Aidan Whytock
Aidan Whytock
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aidan Whytock
Aidan Whytock
Aidan Whytock
Date of Birth
10 August 2017
Age
9 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Blood Drive
(2017)
6.8
The Pirates of Somalia
(2017)
6.5
24 Hours to Live
(2017)
Filmography
5.1
Action Point
Action Point
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Blood Drive
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.5
24 Hours to Live
24 Hours to Live
Thriller, Action
2017, USA / China
Watch trailer
6.8
The Pirates of Somalia
The Pirates of Somalia
Drama, Biography
2017, Somalia / Kenya / South Africa / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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