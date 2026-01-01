Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Liang Jing
Liang Jing
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liang Jing
Liang Jing
Liang Jing
Date of Birth
17 July 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Upstream
(2024)
6.6
Black Dog
(2024)
6.1
Dongji Rescue
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2020
2017
All
6
Films
6
Producer
4
Actress
4
6.1
Dongji Rescue
Dong Ji Dao
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, China
6.6
Black Dog
Gou zhen
Drama
2024, China
Watch trailer
7.1
Upstream
Ni xing ren sheng
Drama
2024, China
5.9
A Song Sung Blue
Xiao bai chuan
Drama
2023, China
5.5
The Sacrifice
Jin Gang Chuan
Action, Drama, War
2020, China
5.1
S.M.A.R.T. Chase
S.M.A.R.T. Chase
Action
2017, USA / China
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree