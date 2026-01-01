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Liang Jing
Liang Jing Liang Jing
Kinoafisha Persons Liang Jing

Liang Jing

Liang Jing

Date of Birth
17 July 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Upstream 7.1
Upstream (2024)
Black Dog 6.6
Black Dog (2024)
6.1
Dongji Rescue (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.1
Dongji Rescue Dong Ji Dao
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, China
Black Dog 6.6
Black Dog Gou zhen
Drama 2024, China
Watch trailer
Upstream 7.1
Upstream Ni xing ren sheng
Drama 2024, China
A Song Sung Blue 5.9
A Song Sung Blue Xiao bai chuan
Drama 2023, China
The Sacrifice 5.5
The Sacrifice Jin Gang Chuan
Action, Drama, War 2020, China
S.M.A.R.T. Chase 5.1
S.M.A.R.T. Chase S.M.A.R.T. Chase
Action 2017, USA / China
Watch trailer
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