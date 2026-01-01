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Filmography
Michael Patrick Lane
Michael Patrick Lane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Patrick Lane
Michael Patrick Lane
Michael Patrick Lane
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.0
Tully
(2018)
6.2
The Lost Princess
(2025)
5.7
Unseen
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2018
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.2
The Lost Princess
The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure
2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
5.7
Unseen
Unseen
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7
Tully
Tully
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
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