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Michael Patrick Lane
Michael Patrick Lane Michael Patrick Lane
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Patrick Lane

Michael Patrick Lane

Michael Patrick Lane

Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Horror actor

Popular Films

Tully 7.0
Tully (2018)
The Lost Princess 6.2
The Lost Princess (2025)
Unseen 5.7
Unseen (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lost Princess 6.2
The Lost Princess The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure 2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
Unseen 5.7
Unseen Unseen
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Tully 7
Tully Tully
Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
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