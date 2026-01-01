Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luc Proulx
Luc Proulx
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luc Proulx
Luc Proulx
Luc Proulx
Date of Birth
10 February 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.4
The Necessities of Life
(2008)
6.6
Mon cirque à moi
(2020)
6.0
Les Affamés
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2020
2017
2008
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.6
Mon cirque à moi
Mon cirque à moi
Comedy, Drama
2020, Canada
6
Les Affamés
Les Affamés
Horror
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
7.4
The Necessities of Life
Ce qu’il faut pour vivre
Drama
2008, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree