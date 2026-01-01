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Luc Proulx
Luc Proulx Luc Proulx
Kinoafisha Persons Luc Proulx

Luc Proulx

Luc Proulx

Date of Birth
10 February 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Necessities of Life 7.4
The Necessities of Life (2008)
Mon cirque à moi 6.6
Mon cirque à moi (2020)
Les Affamés 6.0
Les Affamés (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mon cirque à moi 6.6
Mon cirque à moi Mon cirque à moi
Comedy, Drama 2020, Canada
Les Affamés 6
Les Affamés Les Affamés
Horror 2017, Canada
Watch trailer
The Necessities of Life 7.4
The Necessities of Life Ce qu’il faut pour vivre
Drama 2008, Canada
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