Adam Davenport

Date of Birth
27 May 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Popular Films
7.0
Heroes of Halyard
(2023)
6.7
Something Larger Than Me
(2024)
4.9
Next to Us
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
Something Larger Than Me
Drazen
Biography
2024, Croatia / Serbia / Slovenia
Watch trailer
4.9
Next to Us
Pored nas
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, Serbia
7
Heroes of Halyard
Heroji Halijarda
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Serbia
4.3
Middleground
Middleground
Romantic, Drama
2016, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
