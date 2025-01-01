Adam Davenport

Menu
Date of Birth
27 May 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Actor 4
Something Larger Than Me 6.7
Something Larger Than Me Drazen
Biography 2024, Croatia / Serbia / Slovenia
Watch trailer
Next to Us 4.9
Next to Us Pored nas
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, Serbia
Heroes of Halyard 7
Heroes of Halyard Heroji Halijarda
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Serbia
Middleground 4.3
Middleground Middleground
Romantic, Drama 2016, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
