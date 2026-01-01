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Louis Lumière
Louis Lumière
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Louis Lumière
Louis Lumière
Louis Lumière
Date of Birth
5 October 1864
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 June 1948
Occupation
Producer, Director
Biography of Louis Lumière
Louis Lumière - French inventor. He was born October 5, 1864 in Besançon, France.
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Popular Films
8.1
Lumière!
(2017)
Filmography
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Documentary
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2017
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1
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1
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8.1
Lumière!
Lumière!
Documentary
2017, France
Watch trailer
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