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Louis Lumière
Louis Lumière Louis Lumière
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Louis Lumière

Louis Lumière

Date of Birth
5 October 1864
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 June 1948
Occupation
Producer, Director

Biography of Louis Lumière

Louis Lumière - French inventor. He was born October 5, 1864 in Besançon, France.

Popular Films

Lumière! 8.1
Lumière! (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lumière! 8.1
Lumière! Lumière!
Documentary 2017, France
Watch trailer
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