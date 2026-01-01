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About
Filmography
Laurent Delbecque
Laurent Delbecque
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Delbecque
Laurent Delbecque
Laurent Delbecque
Date of Birth
23 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
Young & Beautiful
(2013)
6.4
American Translation
(2011)
6.3
Cherchez la femme
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
War
Year
All
2017
2013
2011
2008
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.3
Cherchez la femme
Cherchez la femme!
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Young & Beautiful
Jeune et jolie
Drama
2013, France
Watch trailer
6.4
American Translation
American Translation
Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
6
On War
De la guerre
Comedy, Drama, War
2008, France
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