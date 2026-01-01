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Laurent Delbecque
Laurent Delbecque Laurent Delbecque
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Delbecque

Laurent Delbecque

Laurent Delbecque

Date of Birth
23 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Young & Beautiful 6.8
Young & Beautiful (2013)
American Translation 6.4
American Translation (2011)
Cherchez la femme 6.3
Cherchez la femme (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cherchez la femme 6.3
Cherchez la femme Cherchez la femme!
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
Young & Beautiful 6.8
Young & Beautiful Jeune et jolie
Drama 2013, France
Watch trailer
American Translation 6.4
American Translation American Translation
Drama 2011, France
Watch trailer
On War 6
On War De la guerre
Comedy, Drama, War 2008, France
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