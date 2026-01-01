Menu
Mikkel Munch-Fals
Date of Birth
25 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
5.5
Swinger
(2016)
1
5.5
Swinger
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Denmark
Watch trailer
