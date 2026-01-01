Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mikkel Munch-Fals
Mikkel Munch-Fals Mikkel Munch-Fals
Kinoafisha Persons Mikkel Munch-Fals

Mikkel Munch-Fals

Mikkel Munch-Fals

Date of Birth
25 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Swinger 5.5
Swinger (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Swinger 5.5
Swinger Swinger
Romantic, Comedy 2016, Denmark
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more