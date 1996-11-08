Menu
Anastasiya Rechister
Date of Birth
8 November 1996
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Iz Ufy s lyubovyu 5.9
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu (2017)
Ya tebya ne otpuschu 0.0
Ya tebya ne otpuschu (2023)
Za finishnoj chertoj 0.0
Za finishnoj chertoj (2025)

Filmography

Za finishnoj chertoj
Romantic 2025, Russia
Ya tebya ne otpuschu
Romantic 2023, Russia
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu 5.9
Comedy 2017, Russia
