Anastasiya Rechister
Date of Birth
8 November 1996
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
5.9
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu
(2017)
0.0
Ya tebya ne otpuschu
(2023)
0.0
Za finishnoj chertoj
(2025)
Filmography
3
Za finishnoj chertoj
Romantic
2025, Russia
Ya tebya ne otpuschu
Romantic
2023, Russia
5.9
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu
Iz Ufy s lyubovyu
Comedy
2017, Russia
