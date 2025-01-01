Menu
Alexandre Desrousseaux
Occupation
Actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Actor 4
This Is the Goat! 5.3
This Is the Goat! Les chèvres!
Comedy 2024, Belgium / France
The Path of Excellence 6.5
The Path of Excellence La voie royale
Drama 2023, France / Switzerland
Two Tickets to Greece 6.1
Two Tickets to Greece Les Cyclades
Comedy 2022, Belgium / France / Greece
Watch trailer
Divorce French Style 6.1
Divorce French Style Papa ou maman 2
Comedy 2016, France
Watch trailer
