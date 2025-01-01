Menu
Alexandre Desrousseaux
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
6.5
The Path of Excellence
(2023)
6.1
Divorce French Style
(2016)
6.1
Two Tickets to Greece
(2022)
Filmography
5.3
This Is the Goat!
Les chèvres!
Comedy
2024, Belgium / France
6.5
The Path of Excellence
La voie royale
Drama
2023, France / Switzerland
6.1
Two Tickets to Greece
Les Cyclades
Comedy
2022, Belgium / France / Greece
Watch trailer
6.1
Divorce French Style
Papa ou maman 2
Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
