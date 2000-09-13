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Emma Howard
Emma Howard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Howard
Emma Howard
Emma Howard
Date of Birth
13 September 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
The Beguiled
(2017)
Filmography
6.6
The Beguiled
The Beguiled
Drama, Western
2017, USA
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