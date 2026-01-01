Menu
Manuk Depoyan
Date of Birth
17 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

The Good Soldier Shweik 5.9
The Good Soldier Shweik (2011)
Mykyta Kozhumyaka 5.2
Mykyta Kozhumyaka (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mykyta Kozhumyaka 5.2
Animation, Children's, Adventure 2017, Ukraine
The Good Soldier Shweik 5.9
Family, Comedy, Animation, War 2011, Ukraine / Great Britain
