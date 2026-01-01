Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manuk Depoyan
Manuk Depoyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuk Depoyan
Manuk Depoyan
Manuk Depoyan
Date of Birth
17 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
5.9
The Good Soldier Shweik
(2011)
5.2
Mykyta Kozhumyaka
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Family
War
Year
All
2017
2011
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
5.2
Mykyta Kozhumyaka
Mykyta Kozhumyaka
Animation, Children's, Adventure
2017, Ukraine
Watch trailer
5.9
The Good Soldier Shweik
The Good Soldier Shweik
Family, Comedy, Animation, War
2011, Ukraine / Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree