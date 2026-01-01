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Filmography
Nathalie Love
Nathalie Love
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Love
Nathalie Love
Nathalie Love
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
Southbound
(2016)
5.6
Ceremony
(2010)
Filmography
6.1
Southbound
Southbound
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Ceremony
Ceremony
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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