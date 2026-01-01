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Seána Kerslake
Seána Kerslake Seána Kerslake
Kinoafisha Persons Seána Kerslake

Seána Kerslake

Seána Kerslake

Date of Birth
21 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Modern Love 7.8
Modern Love (2019)
A Date for Mad Mary 7.3
A Date for Mad Mary (2016)
My Salinger Year 6.3
My Salinger Year (2020)

Filmography

My Salinger Year 6.3
My Salinger Year My Salinger Year
Drama, Comedy 2020, Canada / Ireland
Watch trailer
Modern Love 7.8
Modern Love
Comedy, Romantic 2019, USA
The Hole in the Ground 5.8
The Hole in the Ground Hole in the ground
Horror 2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
Dublin Oldschool 6
Dublin Oldschool Dublin Oldschool
Drama 2018, Ireland
A Date for Mad Mary 7.3
A Date for Mad Mary A Date for Mad Mary
Drama, Comedy 2016, Ireland
The Legend of Longwood 5.4
The Legend of Longwood The Legend of Longwood
Adventure, Drama, Family 2014, Ireland / Netherlands / Germany
Dollhouse 5
Dollhouse Dollhouse
Drama 2012, Ireland
Watch trailer
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