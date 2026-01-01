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Filmography
Seána Kerslake
Seána Kerslake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Seána Kerslake
Seána Kerslake
Seána Kerslake
Date of Birth
21 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.8
Modern Love
(2019)
7.3
A Date for Mad Mary
(2016)
6.3
My Salinger Year
(2020)
Filmography
6.3
My Salinger Year
My Salinger Year
Drama, Comedy
2020, Canada / Ireland
Watch trailer
7.8
Modern Love
Comedy, Romantic
2019, USA
5.8
The Hole in the Ground
Hole in the ground
Horror
2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
6
Dublin Oldschool
Dublin Oldschool
Drama
2018, Ireland
7.3
A Date for Mad Mary
A Date for Mad Mary
Drama, Comedy
2016, Ireland
5.4
The Legend of Longwood
The Legend of Longwood
Adventure, Drama, Family
2014, Ireland / Netherlands / Germany
5
Dollhouse
Dollhouse
Drama
2012, Ireland
Watch trailer
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