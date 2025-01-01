Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Agathe Bonitzer
Agathe Bonitzer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agathe Bonitzer
Agathe Bonitzer
Agathe Bonitzer
Date of Birth
24 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.3
Osmosis
(2019)
7.2
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea
(2011)
6.6
Last Breath
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2019
2018
2016
2013
2012
2011
2010
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
6.6
Last Breath
Le dernier souffle
Drama
2024, France
5.1
Music
Musik
Drama
2023, France / Germany / Greece
5.9
Like an Actress
Comme une actrice
Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
7.3
Osmosis
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
5.5
La belle et la belle
La belle et la belle
Comedy
2018, France
6
Belle Dormant
Belle Dormant
Drama, Comedy
2016, France
6.4
The Nun
La religieuse
Drama
2013, France / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.9
Nights with Théodore
Je suis une ville endormie
Drama, Fantasy
2012, France
7.2
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea
Une bouteille à la mer
Drama
2011, France / Israel / Canada
5.3
The Three-Way Wedding
Le mariage à trois
Comedy
2010, France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree