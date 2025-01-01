Menu
Agathe Bonitzer
Date of Birth
24 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Osmosis 7.3
Osmosis (2019)
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea 7.2
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea (2011)
Last Breath 6.6
Last Breath (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 9 TV Shows 1 Actress 10
Last Breath 6.6
Last Breath Le dernier souffle
Drama 2024, France
Music 5.1
Music Musik
Drama 2023, France / Germany / Greece
Like an Actress 5.9
Like an Actress Comme une actrice
Drama 2022, France
Watch trailer
Osmosis 7.3
Osmosis
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
La belle et la belle 5.5
La belle et la belle La belle et la belle
Comedy 2018, France
Belle Dormant 6
Belle Dormant Belle Dormant
Drama, Comedy 2016, France
The Nun 6.4
The Nun La religieuse
Drama 2013, France / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
Nights with Théodore 5.9
Nights with Théodore Je suis une ville endormie
Drama, Fantasy 2012, France
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea 7.2
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea Une bouteille à la mer
Drama 2011, France / Israel / Canada
The Three-Way Wedding 5.3
The Three-Way Wedding Le mariage à trois
Comedy 2010, France
Watch trailer
