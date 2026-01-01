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Monica Santoro
Monica Santoro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica Santoro
Monica Santoro
Monica Santoro
Date of Birth
19 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
Baltic Tango
(2017)
Filmography
6.2
Baltic Tango
Kholodnoe tango
Drama
2017, Russia
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