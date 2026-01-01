Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Monica Santoro
Monica Santoro Monica Santoro
Kinoafisha Persons Monica Santoro

Monica Santoro

Monica Santoro

Date of Birth
19 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Baltic Tango 6.2
Baltic Tango (2017)

Filmography

Baltic Tango 6.2
Baltic Tango Kholodnoe tango
Drama 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more