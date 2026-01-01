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Logan Creran
Logan Creran Logan Creran
Kinoafisha Persons Logan Creran

Logan Creran

Logan Creran

Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Other Side of the Door 6.2
The Other Side of the Door (2016)
The Parts You Lose 5.7
The Parts You Lose (2019)
The Midnight Man 5.3
The Midnight Man (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Parts You Lose 5.7
The Parts You Lose The Parts You Lose
Thriller, Drama 2019, Canada
The Other Side of the Door 6.2
The Other Side of the Door The Other Side of the Door
Horror 2016, India / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Midnight Man 5.3
The Midnight Man The Midnight Man
Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
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