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Filmography
Logan Creran
Logan Creran
Kinoafisha
Persons
Logan Creran
Logan Creran
Logan Creran
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
The Other Side of the Door
(2016)
5.7
The Parts You Lose
(2019)
5.3
The Midnight Man
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2019
2016
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.7
The Parts You Lose
The Parts You Lose
Thriller, Drama
2019, Canada
6.2
The Other Side of the Door
The Other Side of the Door
Horror
2016, India / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.3
The Midnight Man
The Midnight Man
Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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