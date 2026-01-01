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About
Noémie Saglio
Noémie Saglio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noémie Saglio
Noémie Saglio
Noémie Saglio
Date of Birth
1 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actress
Popular Films
6.1
French Lover
(2025)
6.0
The Hookup Plan
(2018)
5.7
Daddy Cool
(2017)
Filmography
5.6
Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess
Natacha (presque) hôtesse de l'air
Comedy
2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
French Lover
French Lover
Comedy, Romantic
2025, France
Watch trailer
4.4
Nice Girls
Nice Girls
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, France
6
The Hookup Plan
Comedy, Romantic
2018, France
Plan Cœur
Comedy, Romantic
2018, France
5.5
Telle mère, telle fille
Telle mère, telle fille / Baby Bumps
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Daddy Cool
Daddy cool
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
Show more
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