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Noémie Saglio
Noémie Saglio Noémie Saglio
Kinoafisha Persons Noémie Saglio

Noémie Saglio

Noémie Saglio

Date of Birth
1 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actress

Popular Films

French Lover 6.1
French Lover (2025)
The Hookup Plan 6.0
The Hookup Plan (2018)
Daddy Cool 5.7
Daddy Cool (2017)

Filmography

Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess 5.6
Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess Natacha (presque) hôtesse de l'air
Comedy 2025, France / Belgium
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French Lover 6.1
French Lover French Lover
Comedy, Romantic 2025, France
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Nice Girls 4.4
Nice Girls Nice Girls
Action, Comedy, Crime 2024, France
The Hookup Plan 6
The Hookup Plan
Comedy, Romantic 2018, France
Plan Cœur
Plan Cœur
Comedy, Romantic 2018, France
Telle mère, telle fille 5.5
Telle mère, telle fille Telle mère, telle fille / Baby Bumps
Comedy 2017, France
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Daddy Cool 5.7
Daddy Cool Daddy cool
Comedy 2017, France
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