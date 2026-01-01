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Matt Ballard
Matt Ballard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Ballard
Matt Ballard
Matt Ballard
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
God, the Devil and Bob
(2000)
5.1
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
(2016)
Filmography
5.1
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
God, the Devil and Bob
Comedy
2000, USA
Show more
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