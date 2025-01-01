Menu
Andrey Bazhin
Andrey Bazhin
Andrey Bazhin
Andrey Bazhin
Andrey Bazhin
Date of Birth
16 October 1959
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
6.6
Dzhoker
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
History
Year
All
2017
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Dzhoker
Dzhoker
Family, Comedy, History
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
