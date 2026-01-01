Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anthony Oseyemi
Anthony Oseyemi Anthony Oseyemi
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Oseyemi

Anthony Oseyemi

Anthony Oseyemi

Date of Birth
17 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Gaia 6.1
Gaia (2021)
The Congo Murders 5.9
The Congo Murders (2018)
Assignment 5.3
Assignment (2016)

Filmography

Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil
Drama, Horror 2022, USA
Gaia 6.1
Gaia Gaia
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2021, South Africa
Watch trailer
The Congo Murders 5.9
The Congo Murders Mordene i Kongo
Crime, Drama 2018, Norway
Assignment 5.3
Assignment Assignment
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2016, South Africa
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more