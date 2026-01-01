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Filmography
Anthony Oseyemi
Anthony Oseyemi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Oseyemi
Anthony Oseyemi
Anthony Oseyemi
Date of Birth
17 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.1
Gaia
(2021)
5.9
The Congo Murders
(2018)
5.3
Assignment
(2016)
Filmography
4
Resident Evil
Drama, Horror
2022, USA
6.1
Gaia
Gaia
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2021, South Africa
Watch trailer
5.9
The Congo Murders
Mordene i Kongo
Crime, Drama
2018, Norway
5.3
Assignment
Assignment
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, South Africa
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