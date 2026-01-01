Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Chanelle Peloso
Chanelle Peloso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chanelle Peloso
Chanelle Peloso
Chanelle Peloso
Date of Birth
21 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
6.1
Barbie and the Secret Door
(2014)
4.9
The Unspoken
(2015)
Filmography
4.9
The Unspoken
The Unspoken
Thriller
2015, Canada
Watch trailer
6.1
Barbie and the Secret Door
Barbie and the Secret Door
Animation, Family
2014, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree