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Chanelle Peloso
Chanelle Peloso Chanelle Peloso
Kinoafisha Persons Chanelle Peloso

Chanelle Peloso

Chanelle Peloso

Date of Birth
21 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Barbie and the Secret Door 6.1
Barbie and the Secret Door (2014)
The Unspoken 4.9
The Unspoken (2015)

Filmography

The Unspoken 4.9
The Unspoken The Unspoken
Thriller 2015, Canada
Watch trailer
Barbie and the Secret Door 6.1
Barbie and the Secret Door Barbie and the Secret Door
Animation, Family 2014, USA
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