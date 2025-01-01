Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Danai Jekesai Gurira Awards

Awards and nominations of Danai Jekesai Gurira

Danai Jekesai Gurira
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
