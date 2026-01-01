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Filmography
Amber Townsend
Amber Townsend
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Townsend
Amber Townsend
Amber Townsend
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
(2017)
4.4
The Island
(2023)
3.6
Wire Room
(2022)
Filmography
3.2
Strictly Confidential
Strictly Confidential
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
The Island
The Island
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
3.6
Wire Room
Wire Room
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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