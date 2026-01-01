Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Amber Townsend
Amber Townsend Amber Townsend
Kinoafisha Persons Amber Townsend

Amber Townsend

Amber Townsend

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain 6.1
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain (2017)
The Island 4.4
The Island (2023)
Wire Room 3.6
Wire Room (2022)

Filmography

Strictly Confidential 3.2
Strictly Confidential Strictly Confidential
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Island 4.4
The Island The Island
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Wire Room 3.6
Wire Room Wire Room
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain 6.1
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
Thriller, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more