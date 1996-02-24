Menu
Aleksei Fomkin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksei Fomkin

Date of Birth
30 August 1969
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
24 February 1996

Popular Films

Na svoey zemle 7.2
Na svoey zemle (1987)
Gostya iz buduschego 0.0
Gostya iz buduschego (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Na svoey zemle 7.2
Drama 1987, USSR
Gostya iz buduschego
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi 1985, USSR
