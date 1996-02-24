Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksei Fomkin
Aleksei Fomkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksei Fomkin
Aleksei Fomkin
Aleksei Fomkin
Date of Birth
30 August 1969
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
24 February 1996
Popular Films
7.2
Na svoey zemle
(1987)
0.0
Gostya iz buduschego
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1987
1985
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
7.2
Na svoey zemle
Na svoey zemle
Drama
1987, USSR
Gostya iz buduschego
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi
1985, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree