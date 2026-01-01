Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michele Manca
Michele Manca
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Manca
Michele Manca
Michele Manca
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
5.9
Doppia coppia
(2023)
5.2
Bianco di Babbudoiu
(2016)
5.0
Come se non ci fosse un domani
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Horror
Year
All
2023
2020
2019
2016
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
Writer
2
5.9
Doppia coppia
Doppia coppia
Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
3.3
The Evil Inside
The Evil Inside
Horror, Detective
2020, Italy / USA
5
Come se non ci fosse un domani
Come se non ci fosse un domani
Comedy
2019, Italy
5.2
Bianco di Babbudoiu
Bianco di Babbudoiu
Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree