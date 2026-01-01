Menu
Michele Manca
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Doppia coppia 5.9
Doppia coppia (2023)
Bianco di Babbudoiu 5.2
Bianco di Babbudoiu (2016)
Come se non ci fosse un domani 5.0
Genre
Year
Doppia coppia 5.9
Comedy 2023, Italy
The Evil Inside 3.3
Horror, Detective 2020, Italy / USA
Come se non ci fosse un domani 5
Comedy 2019, Italy
Bianco di Babbudoiu 5.2
Comedy 2016, Italy
