Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Karpov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Karpov
Aleksandr Karpov
Date of Birth
24 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
0.0
Francuzy pod Moskvoy
(2022)
0.0
Duel. Pushkin – Lermontov
(2015)
0.0
Innokentiy Sibiryakov. Pomogite mne... Ya strashno bogat!
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Year
All
2022
2016
2015
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Director
1
Actor
2
Francuzy pod Moskvoy
Comedy
2022, Russia
Innokentiy Sibiryakov. Pomogite mne... Ya strashno bogat!
Documentary
2016, Russia
Duel. Pushkin – Lermontov
Drama, History
2015, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree