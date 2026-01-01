Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Charlie Dupont
Charlie Dupont Charlie Dupont
Kinoafisha Persons Charlie Dupont

Charlie Dupont

Charlie Dupont

Date of Birth
23 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
Le Dernier Diamant 6.3
Le Dernier Diamant (2014)
Odd Job 6.2
Odd Job (2016)

Filmography

Murder Club 5.9
Murder Club
Drama, Comedy, Thriller, 2024, France/Belgium
Tokyo Shaking 6.1
Tokyo Shaking Tokyo Shaking
Drama 2021, France / Belgium
Telle mère, telle fille 5.5
Telle mère, telle fille Telle mère, telle fille / Baby Bumps
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
Odd Job 6.2
Odd Job Un petit boulot
Comedy, Crime 2016, France
Watch trailer
Le Dernier Diamant 6.3
Le Dernier Diamant Le dernier diamant
Crime, Drama 2014, Luxembourg / France
Joséphine 6
Joséphine Joséphine
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
The Belgian Job 5.2
The Belgian Job Il était une fois, une fois
Comedy 2011, Belgium
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2009, France/Switzerland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more