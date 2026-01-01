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Filmography
Charlie Dupont
Charlie Dupont
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlie Dupont
Charlie Dupont
Charlie Dupont
Date of Birth
23 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
6.3
Le Dernier Diamant
(2014)
6.2
Odd Job
(2016)
Filmography
5.9
Murder Club
Drama, Comedy, Thriller,
2024, France/Belgium
6.1
Tokyo Shaking
Tokyo Shaking
Drama
2021, France / Belgium
5.5
Telle mère, telle fille
Telle mère, telle fille / Baby Bumps
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Odd Job
Un petit boulot
Comedy, Crime
2016, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Le Dernier Diamant
Le dernier diamant
Crime, Drama
2014, Luxembourg / France
6
Joséphine
Joséphine
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
5.2
The Belgian Job
Il était une fois, une fois
Comedy
2011, Belgium
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
Show more
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