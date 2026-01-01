Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcelo Grion
Marcelo Grion
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcelo Grion
Marcelo Grion
Marcelo Grion
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
4.8
The Prototype
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
Producer
1
4.8
The Prototype
The Prototype
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2022, Italy / USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree