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Filmography
Michael Catlin
Michael Catlin
Kinoafisha
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Michael Catlin
Michael Catlin
Michael Catlin
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
Dalí
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
1991
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.1
Dalí
Dalí
Drama, Biography
1991, Spain / Bulgaria
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