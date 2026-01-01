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Lipeng Wu Lipeng Wu
Kinoafisha Persons Lipeng Wu

Lipeng Wu

Lipeng Wu

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Crosscurrent 6.6
Crosscurrent (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Crosscurrent 6.6
Crosscurrent Chang jiang tu
Drama 2016, China
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