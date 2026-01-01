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Lucy Martin Lucy Martin
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy Martin

Lucy Martin

Lucy Martin

Date of Birth
8 February 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

37 3.9
37 (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
37 3.9
37 37
Drama 2016, USA
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