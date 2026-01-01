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Filmography
Lucy Martin
Lucy Martin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Martin
Lucy Martin
Lucy Martin
Date of Birth
8 February 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
3.9
37
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2016
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
3.9
37
37
Drama
2016, USA
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