Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yulia Kokryatskaya
Yulia Kokryatskaya Yulia Kokryatskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Yulia Kokryatskaya

Yulia Kokryatskaya

Yulia Kokryatskaya

Date of Birth
26 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Intim ne predlagat 7.1
Intim ne predlagat (2016)
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany 6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany (2019)
Kak vyjti zamuzh za millionera 2 5.8
Kak vyjti zamuzh za millionera 2 (2014)

Filmography

Subbotnyaya zhena
Subbotnyaya zhena
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Slabka lanka
Slabka lanka
Drama, Detective, 2021, Ukraine
Mіy lyubiy znayda
Mіy lyubiy znayda
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Ukraine
Ten drakona
Ten drakona
Romantic, Detective, 2020, Russia
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany 6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Adventure, Fantasy, 2019, Russia
Vmeste s Veroj
Vmeste s Veroj
Romantic, Drama, 2019, Russia
Selfi na pamyat
Selfi na pamyat
Detective, Romantic, 2019, Russia
Intim ne predlagat 7.1
Intim ne predlagat
Romantic, 2016, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more