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Filmography
Yulia Kokryatskaya
Yulia Kokryatskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yulia Kokryatskaya
Yulia Kokryatskaya
Yulia Kokryatskaya
Date of Birth
26 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Intim ne predlagat
(2016)
6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
(2019)
5.8
Kak vyjti zamuzh za millionera 2
(2014)
Filmography
Subbotnyaya zhena
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Slabka lanka
Drama, Detective,
2021, Ukraine
Mіy lyubiy znayda
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Ukraine
Ten drakona
Romantic, Detective,
2020, Russia
6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Adventure, Fantasy,
2019, Russia
Vmeste s Veroj
Romantic, Drama,
2019, Russia
Selfi na pamyat
Detective, Romantic,
2019, Russia
7.1
Intim ne predlagat
Romantic,
2016, Russia
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