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Filmography
Mónica Cervera
Mónica Cervera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mónica Cervera
Mónica Cervera
Mónica Cervera
Date of Birth
6 June 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime)
(2004)
Filmography
7
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime)
Crimen ferpecto
Detective, Thriller, Comedy
2004, Italy / Spain
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