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Mónica Cervera Mónica Cervera
Kinoafisha Persons Mónica Cervera

Mónica Cervera

Mónica Cervera

Date of Birth
6 June 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) 7.0
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) (2004)

Filmography

El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) 7
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) Crimen ferpecto
Detective, Thriller, Comedy 2004, Italy / Spain
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