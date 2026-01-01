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Lena Markova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Markova
Lena Markova
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Kytyl
(2016)
0.0
Kerel. Nevidimaya krasota
(2017)
Filmography
Kerel. Nevidimaya krasota
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Kytyl
Romantic
2016, Russia
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