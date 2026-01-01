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Malik Yoba
Malik Yoba Malik Yoba
Kinoafisha Persons Malik Yoba

Malik Yoba

Malik Yoba

Date of Birth
17 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Justified 8.2
Justified (2010)
Nikita 7.5
Nikita (2010)

Filmography

Snatched 5.3
Snatched Snatched
Action, Crime, Drama 2024, USA
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The Equalizer 5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Awake 5.2
Awake Awake
Action, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
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God Friended Me 6.8
God Friended Me
Drama, Family, Detective 2018, USA
Designated Survivor 7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
Limitless 7.2
Limitless
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Revolution 6.6
Revolution
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2012,
Alphas 7.1
Alphas
Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
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