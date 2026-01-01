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Filmography
Malik Yoba
Malik Yoba
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malik Yoba
Malik Yoba
Malik Yoba
Date of Birth
17 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.2
Justified
(2010)
7.5
Nikita
(2010)
Filmography
5.3
Snatched
Snatched
Action, Crime, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
5.2
Awake
Awake
Action, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
God Friended Me
Drama, Family, Detective
2018, USA
7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
7.2
Limitless
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
6.6
Revolution
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2012,
7.1
Alphas
Action, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
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