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About
Filmography
Lang Lang
Lang Lang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lang Lang
Lang Lang
Lang Lang
Date of Birth
14 June 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
179 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
(2024)
8.0
Mozart in the Jungle
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Concert
Drama
Musical
Year
All
2024
2014
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
8.6
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Concert
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8
Mozart in the Jungle
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2014, USA
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