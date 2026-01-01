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Michael Podchlebnik
Michael Podchlebnik
Kinoafisha
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Michael Podchlebnik
Michael Podchlebnik
Michael Podchlebnik
Popular Films
8.7
Shoah
(1985)
Filmography
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Documentary
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War
Year
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1985
All
1
Films
1
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1
8.7
Shoah
Shoah
War, Documentary, History
1985, France
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