Aleksandr Zelskiy
Aleksandr Zelskiy
Date of Birth
11 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.6
72 chasa
(2016)
0.0
Odna zhizn na dvoih
(2018)
0.0
Labirinty sudby
(2015)
7
Actor
8
Rodnye nerodnye
Romantic
2025, Russia
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Detective
2025, Russia
Podruzhki nevesty
Romantic
2023, Russia
Odna zhizn na dvoih
Romantic
2018, Russia
6.6
72 chasa
72 chasa
Drama, War
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Labirinty sudby
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia/Ukraine
Chuzhoj sredi svoih
Crime, Drama
2014, Russia
Uravnenie lyubvi
Drama
2013, Russia
