Aleksandr Zelskiy
Aleksandr Zelskiy

Aleksandr Zelskiy

Date of Birth
11 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

72 chasa 6.6
72 chasa (2016)
Odna zhizn na dvoih 0.0
Odna zhizn na dvoih (2018)
Labirinty sudby 0.0
Labirinty sudby (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 1 TV Shows 7 Actor 8
Rodnye nerodnye
Rodnye nerodnye
Romantic 2025, Russia
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Detective 2025, Russia
Podruzhki nevesty
Romantic 2023, Russia
Odna zhizn na dvoih
Odna zhizn na dvoih
Romantic 2018, Russia
72 chasa 6.6
72 chasa
Drama, War 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Labirinty sudby
Labirinty sudby
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia/Ukraine
Chuzhoj sredi svoih
Chuzhoj sredi svoih
Crime, Drama 2014, Russia
Uravnenie lyubvi
Uravnenie lyubvi
Drama 2013, Russia
