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Max Dalban Max Dalban
Kinoafisha Persons Max Dalban

Max Dalban

Max Dalban

Date of Birth
27 May 1908
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
9 February 1958
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Boudu Saved from Drowning 7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning (1932)
Scandals of Clochemerle 7.3
Scandals of Clochemerle (1948)
Le silence est d'or 7.1
Le silence est d'or (1947)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scandals of Clochemerle 7.3
Scandals of Clochemerle Clochemerle
Comedy 1948, France
Le silence est d'or 7.1
Le silence est d'or Le silence est d'or
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1947, France / USA
Boudu Saved from Drowning 7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning Boudu sauvé des eaux
Comedy 1932, France
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