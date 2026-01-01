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About
Filmography
Max Dalban
Max Dalban
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Dalban
Max Dalban
Max Dalban
Date of Birth
27 May 1908
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
9 February 1958
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning
(1932)
7.3
Scandals of Clochemerle
(1948)
7.1
Le silence est d'or
(1947)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1948
1947
1932
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.3
Scandals of Clochemerle
Clochemerle
Comedy
1948, France
7.1
Le silence est d'or
Le silence est d'or
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1947, France / USA
7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning
Boudu sauvé des eaux
Comedy
1932, France
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