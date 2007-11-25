Menu
Anatoliy Azo
Date of Birth
31 October 1934
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
25 November 2007
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Den angela 6.9
Den angela (1968)
How Do I Call You Now?.. 6.7
How Do I Call You Now?.. (1965)
Pugachev 6.4
Pugachev (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Actor 4
The Orion Loop 5.2
The Orion Loop Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi 1980, USSR
Pugachev 6.4
Pugachev Emelyan Pugachev
Biography, Drama, History 1979, USSR
Den angela 6.9
Den angela Den angela
Drama, Action 1968, USSR
How Do I Call You Now?.. 6.7
How Do I Call You Now?.. Kak vas teper nazyvat?
Adventure, War 1965, USSR
