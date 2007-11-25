Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anatoliy Azo
Anatoliy Azo
Date of Birth
31 October 1934
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
25 November 2007
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
6.9
Den angela
(1968)
6.7
How Do I Call You Now?..
(1965)
6.4
Pugachev
(1979)
Filmography
4
5.2
The Orion Loop
Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi
1980, USSR
Watch trailer
6.4
Pugachev
Emelyan Pugachev
Biography, Drama, History
1979, USSR
6.9
Den angela
Den angela
Drama, Action
1968, USSR
6.7
How Do I Call You Now?..
Kak vas teper nazyvat?
Adventure, War
1965, USSR
