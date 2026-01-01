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Filmography
Natalya Vlasova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Vlasova
Natalya Vlasova
Date of Birth
27 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.8
Sparta
(2015)
Filmography
5.8
Sparta
Sparta
Drama, Sport
2015, Russia
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