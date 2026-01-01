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Natalya Vlasova
Natalya Vlasova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Vlasova

Natalya Vlasova

Date of Birth
27 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Sparta 5.8
Sparta (2015)

Filmography

Sparta 5.8
Sparta Sparta
Drama, Sport 2015, Russia
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